If you use the bus to get around town, you’ll soon be required to wear a face mask.

As of August 24th, all passengers aboard BC Transit buses across the province will need to cover up.

“We recognize the advice from health professionals, including Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, has been to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible including on transit vehicles,” BC Transit says.

“Customers have indicated making the use of face coverings mandatory will create a more comfortable environment.”

BC Transit says accommodations will be made for children under the age of 5 and for those who can’t cover up due to health reasons.

“We will work hard to ensure customers are aware of our new policy over the coming weeks and work together to make transit a comfortable environment for staff and customers,” it adds.

BC Transit, along with its local government partners, are working on plans to hand out promotional face coverings sometime this summer.

To learn more about the new mandatory mask policy and BC Transit’s response to COVID-19, click here.