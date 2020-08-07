13-year old Jenessa Shacter went on a walk in downtown Courtenay on Aug. 6 and has not been seen since. (Supplied by the Comox Valley RCMP)

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking for help in finding a missing teenager.

At roughly 3:45pm yesterday (Aug. 6), 13-year old Jenessa Shacter went on a walk in downtown Courtenay and has not been seen since.

Shacter was last seen wearing a short black shirt, black shorts and a denim jacket. She was also carrying a ‘Hello Kitty’ purse.

She is approximately 5’5” tall, medium build, with blonde/brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Jenessa was visiting family here in the Comox Valley. She went downtown Courtenay, said she was going on a walk, and agreed to be back after 45 minutes” said Comox Valley RCMP Const. Monika Terragni.

“It is not completely unusual for Jenessa to leave and not indicate where she is going; however, she is not from the Comox Valley and is not terribly familiar with the area.”

If you see Shacter, or know where she may be, you’re asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.

To remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.