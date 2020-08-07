With the weekend upon us, health officials in British Columbia are asking you to keep your bubbles small, use layers of protection and give people the space to stay safe.

In today’s update, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix reported one new case on Vancouver Island.

This brings the island’s case count to 147.

Province-wide, 53 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, including three epi-linked cases.

Epi-linked means the person was never tested but is presumed to have the virus because they developed symptoms and were close contacts of a confirmed case.

As we see new COVID-19 hot spots emerge, Dr. Henry and Minister Dix said we have to keep our firewall strong.

“Like a wildfire, COVID-19 has the potential to rapidly burn out of control and we need to put out these flare-ups,” they said.

More than 1,500 people throughout the province are self-isolating because they have the virus or have had a high-risk exposure.

Henry and Dix said this is a concern, but it’s something that can be changed.

“We can make a difference and we know what we need to do, because we have done so already. We are calling on everyone to make COVID-19 safety our way of life – this weekend and every weekend.”

They said now is not the time to relax and let down your guard.

“We have been leaders in how to protect our communities and how to restart our economy. Let’s continue to be the place that leads with kindness and compassion, that works together and keeps COVID-19 low and slow.”

Henry and Dix added that the total number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. now sits at 3,934, with 386 active cases and a recovery rate of 85 per cent.