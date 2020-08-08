The District of Port Hardy’s annual spring clean up week is just around the corner.

From August 11th to 15th, free drop off will be available between 11:00am to 4:00pm at Fox’s Disposal Tacan site on Steel Road.

The following items are accepted:

Furniture (wooden or fabric-covered wood)

Residential wood waste

Washers, dryers, stoves and dishwashers

Carpets, rugs and mattresses

Scrap metal, BBQs and empty propane tanks

Toys, bikes, child car seats and strollers

Batteries

Styrofoam, hot tubs, tires, chemicals, drywall and commercial waste will not be accepted.

The district says physical distancing measures will apply with a two to three vehicle limit in the yard at a time.

Free curbside pickup will also be provided by the Return-It Centre for seniors and those with disabilities from 9:00am to 3:00pm on August 13th and 14th.

Give Rod a call at (250) 949-1668 to make arrangements.