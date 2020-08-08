The District of Port Hardy’s annual spring clean up week is just around the corner.

From August 11th to 15th, free drop off will be available between 11:00am to 4:00pm at Fox’s Disposal Tacan site on Steel Road.

The following items are accepted:

  • Furniture (wooden or fabric-covered wood)
  • Residential wood waste
  • Washers, dryers, stoves and dishwashers
  • Carpets, rugs and mattresses
  • Scrap metal, BBQs and empty propane tanks
  • Toys, bikes, child car seats and strollers 
  • Batteries

Styrofoam, hot tubs, tires, chemicals, drywall and commercial waste will not be accepted.

The district says physical distancing measures will apply with a two to three vehicle limit in the yard at a time.

Free curbside pickup will also be provided by the Return-It Centre for seniors and those with disabilities from 9:00am to 3:00pm on August 13th and 14th.

Give Rod a call at (250) 949-1668 to make arrangements.