Port Hardy spring clean up week starts Aug. 11th
Supplied by: District of Port Hardy/Facebook
The District of Port Hardy’s annual spring clean up week is just around the corner.
From August 11th to 15th, free drop off will be available between 11:00am to 4:00pm at Fox’s Disposal Tacan site on Steel Road.
The following items are accepted:
- Furniture (wooden or fabric-covered wood)
- Residential wood waste
- Washers, dryers, stoves and dishwashers
- Carpets, rugs and mattresses
- Scrap metal, BBQs and empty propane tanks
- Toys, bikes, child car seats and strollers
- Batteries
Styrofoam, hot tubs, tires, chemicals, drywall and commercial waste will not be accepted.
The district says physical distancing measures will apply with a two to three vehicle limit in the yard at a time.
Free curbside pickup will also be provided by the Return-It Centre for seniors and those with disabilities from 9:00am to 3:00pm on August 13th and 14th.
Give Rod a call at (250) 949-1668 to make arrangements.