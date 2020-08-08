Left to right: Sharen and Chuck Burchill with Homalco Chief Darren Blaney and Administrator Sue Hanley (Photo supplied by: Homalco Nation)

The Homalco Nation is celebrating its purchase of a house at Homathko Camp.

Built over thirty years ago by Chuck and Sharen Burchill and located at the head of Bute Inlet, the house will create a permanent presence in the heart of their territory.

It will also act as a hub for healing, tourism and economic development.

The camp at Homathko includes a power generation station, vegetable garden with a greenhouse and a number of outbuildings.

“This is Homalco re-establishing a permanent foothold in the heart of our territory,” said Chief Darren Blaney. “We are expanding our presence in Orford so expanding in Homathko was a natural next step for us to take.”

Chief Blaney says Homathko is a very special place and that the purchase is the “beginning of a whole new set of opportunities for our Nation.”

Homalco has three reserves in and around Homathko, including its largest at 700 acres.

Chief Darren Blaney, Councillor John Blaney, Health Director Lorraine Harry, Comprehensive Community Planner Jeannie Hill, Tourism Manager JP Obbagy and Administrator Sue Hanley made the three-hour boat trip to meet with the Burchill’s and sign the agreement.

The Nation plans to use the house as a base to offer healing services and to expand tourism, fisheries and forestry operations.

“We look forward to re-establishing our traditional relationship with our Tŝilhqot’in neighbours just over the mountains, and to taking a bigger role in the management of our territory,” added Chief Blaney.

“We envision a future where Homalco takes over the whole camp at Homathko.”