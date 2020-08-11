BC teachers say when it comes to health and safety in schools, June’s partial resumption of in-class instruction only deserves a “C” grade.

The BC Teachers Federation is releasing the results of a province-wide poll of teachers, about their experiences in June.

It found only 51 percent of teachers said they felt safe, and only 54 percent say proper health and safety measures were in place at their school.

The BCTF says that teachers described the return to school as “flying by the seat of our pants.”

The Federation says there are many challenges and problems that need to be solved before all students return to the classroom.