Federal health officials are warning of a Fall Peak of COVID-19.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam says it is possible that there could be a resurgence of cases in the fall, especially during flu season. Tam says the fate of what happens in the fall depends on what we do now. She says everyone has a responsibility to continue to physically distance, limit time in closed spaces and follow the advice of health officials, “So really the take-home message is that the fate is still within our hands and what we do now will influence the probability, if you like, of that fall peak.”

Tam referred to a Slow Burn of the virus that could take us into January of 2022 with peaks and valleys of infection until then.

In today’s modelling people between 29 to 29 years old continue to have the highest amount of diagnoses, and Tam says an increase in infection rates is expected as the economy continues to reopen, and increased social interaction continues.