Health officials in B.C. are urging you to stay strong and hold the line this weekend.

In today’s update, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced no new cases on Vancouver Island, keeping its total at 150.

Province-wide, 84 new cases were announced, including two epi-linked cases.

Epi-linked means the person was never tested but is presumed to have the virus because they developed symptoms and were close contacts of a confirmed case.

“We have it within our ability to make the changes we need to bend our pandemic curve back down and continue in our B.C. restart, but it takes the combined efforts of everyone, not just a few,” Henry and Dix said.

They said keeping a safe distance from people you don’t know or who are not in your close group of family and friends is an important way to protect yourself from transmission.

“And always stay home and stay away from others if you have symptoms of COVID-19, however mild.”

This weekend, Henry and Dix are asking you to do your part to bend the curve back down.

“Remember that each new interaction outside your bubble holds a risk that you then bring back to your family and friends. In these circumstances, we must stand together, by staying apart.”

Henry and Dix added the number of cases province-wide now sits at 4,358, with 629 active cases and a recovery rate of 81 per cent.

Quick Facts: