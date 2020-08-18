42-year old Roger Jolliffe was last seen on August 11 in the Port Hardy area.

The Port Hardy RCMP is on the lookout for a missing man.

He is described as Aboriginal, five-foot-six and 185 pounds. Jolliffe has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark blue Puma joggers, black shirt, black Jordan hat, and black and red Jordan shoes.

RCMP officers say they are very concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca.