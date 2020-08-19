The first-ever ride-hailing service is coming to Vancouver Island, including Campbell River, the Comox Valley, Nanaimo and Duncan.

Unlike traditional taxi services, ride-hailing utilizes drivers with their own vehicles, usually offering rides when they can fit it into their schedule.

It has become extremely popular in large centres, with providers like Uber and Lift.

Jamil Chaudrey of ReRyde says they have been approved by the province and hopes to have the service up and running here in a few weeks.

Since this is a new concept here, Chaudrey wants to assure riders and drivers that there are a number of special safety precautions in place.

“You’re going to get one text message with a unique code, which will be a four-digit code,” Chaudrey says. “Upon arrival of the driver, you have to provide that code to the driver.”

The app for the service also has vehicle tracking.

Drivers need to have a class 4 license and above, go through screening and background checks, and get ride-hail insurance.

Chaudrey adds that ReRyde is actively looking for drivers. To learn more, click here.