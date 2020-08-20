Dazy Weymer climbs a tree to hang up signs informing people that the area is now under surveillance (Photo supplied by: Jen Lash)

Mount Cain Ski Resort is ramping up its security.

It recently installed new security cameras, after 18 cabins were broken into last month.

The culprits broke in the doors, stole alcohol, damaged the interior of some cabins, and left a big mess, with one cabin seeing extensive damage.

“Mount Cain has always felt like a corner of the world that has escaped this type of vandalism,” says Cabin Owners Association chair Jen Lash.

“But after the break-ins this summer, we have no choice but to install a surveillance system so we can identify anyone who tries to do this again.”

The incident has been reported to the RCMP and police are now trying to catch those responsible.

Anyone who has information is asked to get in touch with the Sayward RCMP at (250) 282-5522.

If you wish to make an anonymous report, reach out to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or by submitting a tip online here.