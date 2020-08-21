The Port Hardy RCMP summer toy drive has been a huge success.

The detachment saw an outpouring of donations from the community, with over 1000 children’s items donated.

This comes after those in Port Hardy and surrounding areas were asked to drop off toys at the local police detachment last month.

From August 12th to 14th, Cpl. Christopher Voller loaded up the back of a police truck and handed out the toys around Port Hardy and Port Alice, as well as the Gwa’Sala-‘Nakwaxda-xw, Kwakiutl, and Quatsino Indigenous communities.

Remaining donations were dropped off at the Port McNeill RCMP detachment.

“It’s all about building relationships and making those positive connections, especially with our youth,” Cpl. Voller said.

“This kind of proactive community policing is really what builds relationships with those we serve. COVID has been hard on kids, who still need to keep their social circles. Adults understand why we need to do this to be safe, but kids don’t.”

Voller added that the RCMP wanted to make life “a little easier” for some children in the many North Island communities it serves.

“Not only that, it’s fun taking a break from my normal policing duties and pretending to be Santa Clause for a few days.”

The Port Hardy RCMP is now sending out a big thank-you to everyone who donated.