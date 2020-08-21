More information has come out about a recent incident that required Port Hardy fire crews to bring out the “jaws of life.”

On August 9th at around 5:50pm, Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) was called to a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Hwy. 19 and Holberg Road.

“An initial report indicated a single-vehicle rollover with extrication and a patient pinned under the vehicle down an embankment,” the PHFR says.

Thanks to the help of the RCMP and BC Emergency Health Service (BCEHS), rescuers were able to find the vehicle and driver down a high-angle embankment in heavy roadside underbrush.

For crew safety, Hwy. 19 was immediately shut down and traffic was rerouted from the scene.

“Fire crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and extricate the patient, using hydraulic rescue tools (jaws of life) to cut the passenger side and roof of the vehicle open to access the patient, trapped between the windshield, steering column, and dashboard,” PHFR adds.

Crews were successful and hauled the driver up the embankment to the roadside.

The driver was then transferred to the care of BCEHS for stabilization and transported to hospital.

At around 6:30pm, the scene was handed over to the RCMP for investigation and cleanup.

There’s no word on the driver’s identity or condition.