ICBC will start booking new road tests on August 24th, and will be adding up to 100 temporary driver examiners and 10 additional locations.

These temporary measures will help ICBC complete road tests that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as meet the demand for new road test appointments.

To meet the geographical demands, most of the new driver examiners will be placed in the Lower Mainland and Southern Vancouver Island regions.

Three new locations will be open come Monday, with the remaining seven opening next month.

Available for booking now:

Victoria (Dunedin), 425 Dunedin Street

Surrey (Guildford), 10262-152A Street

Langley, 6000 Production Way

Estimated start date of September 8th:

Surrey (Newton), 13665 68th Avenue

Coquitlam, 100 Blue Mountain Street

Richmond, 7200 Elmbridge Way

Burnaby, 4399 Wayburne Drive

Estimated start date of September 28th:

Vancouver (Kingsway), 999 Kingsway

New Westminster, 1320 3rd Avenue

Abbotsford, 2885 Trethewey Street

Customers can book their Class 5 or 7 road test appointment online, but Commercial (Class 1-4) road tests must still be booked by phone.

Walk-in and standby appointments are not available at this time, as ICBC is only accepting customers who have booked in advance.

All driver examiners must wear PPE during road tests, and medical grade masks will be provided to customers.