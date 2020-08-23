You’ll soon have to wear a mask when shopping at the Real Canadian Superstore.

Starting August 29th, the grocery chain will require all shoppers to wear a mask or face covering at all store locations.

In a social media post, the chain announced the new policy and thanked its customers.

“We appreciate your support as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” it said.

There are a total of 28 Superstore locations in British Columbia, with five on Vancouver Island.

You can find those stores in Duncan, Nanaimo, Courtenay, Campbell River and Langford.

In the meantime, a number of other major retailers, including Walmart Canada, have already made masks mandatory for shoppers.

Starting tomorrow, those at a BC Ferries terminal or aboard a BC Ferries ship, and those taking a BC Transit bus, will have to wear a mask as well.