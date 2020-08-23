You’ll soon be required to wear a face mask if you use the bus to get around town.

Starting tomorrow (Aug. 24th), all passengers aboard BC Transit buses across the province will need to cover up.

BC Transit says accommodations will be made for those who can’t cover up due to health reasons and for children under the age of 5.

Customers will be expected to supply their own face covering.

“We recognize the advice from health professionals, including Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, has been to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible including on transit vehicles,” BC Transit says.

“Customers have indicated making the use of face coverings mandatory will create a more comfortable environment.”

While face coverings will be mandatory, the policy will be implemented as an educational step without enforcement.