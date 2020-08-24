Athletes throughout British Columbia will be able to take part in more organized sport activities as the province moves to Phase 3 of the Return to Sport Guidelines.

Under Phase 3 of the Return to Sport Guidelines, sport enthusiasts may be able to engage in more training opportunities, take part in modified games and matches and competitions within sport cohorts.

Provincial health officer Dr.Bonnie Henry says the move to Phase 3 is extremely important for British Columbians, as it gives us the chance to relax and have fun.

“Sport is an important part of mental and physical health for children, youth, families and our communities,” said Dr. Henry.

“These guidelines will enable the social and emotional benefits of sport, while ensuring the sports activities remain as safe as possible.”

Chief executive officer of viaSport, Charlene Krepiakevich adds that while the move to Phase 3 covers many different sports and activities throughout B.C., each will move at its own pace.

“As we enter Phase 3, we will start to see more sport activities in communities around the province. While these guidelines offer key parameters for the increase in sport activity, each sport will advance at a different pace depending on community capacity and readiness. As we move forward, the health and safety of all participants are our No. 1 priority.”

In June, viaSport released its Return to Sport Guidelines to support the amateur sport sector through the careful and gradual restarting of sports in B.C. communities.

With Phase 3, each provincial sport organization can use the guidelines to develop or revise its sport-specific plans. To date, 60 organizations have completed their return to play plans.

To learn more, visit the Government of B.C website, or www.viasport.ca.