There are more new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island.

In the Thursday briefing, Dr. Bonnie Henry reported there have been 68 new cases across the province, and one new death from the disease, since yesterday.

There are 3 new cases on Vancouver Island, for a total of 178 so far. Of all the cases, 65 were in the south, 46 were in Central Island, and 62 from roughly Fanny Bay North to the top of the Island.

Island Health recently reported possible exposures at two restaurants in Sidney, and Il Falcone Restaurant in Courtenay.

Health officials are also going to start reporting “suspected” cases of “multi-symptom inflammatory condition” in children – or MISC… and there are 8 of those cases now. This is a rare but very serious development from exposure to COVID-19 that can occur in children.

All have been reported by BC Children’s Hospital, and all have fully recovered.

Health Minister Adrien Dix also noted that Island Health is getting so many more calls about COVID-19 that they have to hire more staff.

The bottom line, says Dix, is that we need to continue to bend the curve, not the rules, and each work to stop the spread of the disease.

– with files from Patti Mertz