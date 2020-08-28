You might not associate Dr. Bonnie Henry with sticks and pucks, but she just netted a major hockey accolade.

The provincial health officer is this year’s recipient of BC Hockey’s Chair of the Board Award.

The organization says the award is presented to “an individual that has brought honour to BC Hockey through an outstanding humanitarian endeavor.”

“Dr. Henry has guided British Columbians with expertise, humility, and compassion through an unprecedented pandemic,” said BC Hockey Chair of the Board Bill Greene.

“Dr. Henry, along with her staff, have provided clear and safe measures so our youth can return to sport and enjoy healthy activities and BC Hockey along with all of our members, participants and stakeholders are thankful for Dr. Henry’s guidance. She is most deserving of this award.”

Dr. Henry said she appreciates the work BC Hockey has done to adapt to the COVID-19 challenges “and provide opportunities for sport participation, especially for young people during this pandemic.”

A member partner of Hockey Canada, BC Hockey includes 60,000 participants, over 130 associations, leagues and districts in B.C. and the Yukon continues to work in conjunction with viaSport and the Provincial Health Authority to provide a safe environment for all hockey participants.

The BC Hockey Chair of the Board Award is one of BC Hockey’s annual awards traditionally presented at the Annual Congress.

With the this year’s in-person congress being cancelled, BC Hockey will be announcing the other award winners in the future.