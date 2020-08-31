The ferry from Nanaimo to Gabriola Island is pictured on April 3rd, 2019. (Supplied by James Wood, MyComoxValleyNow.com Staff)

As the Labour Day long weekend approaches, BC Ferries is sharing some travel tips to make your ferry ride as safe, quick, and easy as possible.

The first thing you should be doing if you plan to take a ferry, is to pack a mask with you.

On August 24th the company announced that masks would be mandatory on all of its ships.

BC Ferries also recommends that you book well in advance of when you plan to travel to guarantee the sailing of your choice.

If you have a more flexible schedule it says you should consider travelling at less busy times to help spread traffic more evenly throughout the day and provide a shorter wait time.

Between Septemeber 3rd to September 7th, for the Horseshoe Bay to Langdale route, those times include the 9:25 pm and 11:30 pm sailings leaving Horseshoe Bay, and the 6:20 am, 8:15 pm, and 10:30 pm leaving Langdale.

For the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route, they are the 6:25 am and 10:40 pm leaving

Horseshoe Bay and the 6:25 am, 8:30 pm, and 10:40 pm departing Departure Bay.

BC Ferries says you should arrive at least one hour before your scheduled sailing as

Transport Canada COVID-19 screening is in effect and can take a little longer at check-in.

For more information visit the BC Ferries website.