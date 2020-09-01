Canada’s Public Health Agency is warning onions from the U.S. may bring more than tears to your eyes.

There have now been over 457 Canadians fall ill from salmonella linked to onions imported from the States, 78 more diagnosed in the last 10 days.

There have been 67 people admitted to the hospital and one person has died although the death has not been directly linked to salmonella.

The agency is warning Canadians not to buy any onions imported from the U.S. and instead stick with Canadian produce, which has not been named in the warning.