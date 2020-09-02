The bus route between Campbell River and Port Hardy is no more.

This, after the Passenger Transportation Board approved an application from Tofino Bus Services Incorporated to eliminate the route.

According to the board, the evidence provided by Tofino Bus and submitters demonstrated low ridership.

The board also found that the low ridership numbers “indicated insufficient demand to support public need for the service.”

It added that if Tofino Bus continued to operate the route segment, it could have a negative impact on its viability on Vancouver Island.

“The decision was made after a careful review of the materials received during the application process which included supporting information and evidence provided by the applicant and over 30 submissions from interested members of the public, local governments and local Health Authorities,” the board said.

Tofino Bus had been operating one bus in each direction daily but because of COVI-D19, it stopped offering the route back in March.

The Bboard has received an application from Port Hardy-based Waivin Flags Ltd for a license to operate an inter-city bus between Campbell River and Port Hardy three times a week in each direction.

This application is still before the board and a final decision has not yet been reached.

The Passenger Transportation Board is an independent licensing tribunal with a mandate to make decisions on applications relating to inter-city bus as well as ride-hail, taxi and limousine authorizations.