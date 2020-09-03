There’s some national recognition for the hard work being done at North Island Secondary in Port McNeill.

The Fraser Institute is sharing its 2020 Report Card on British Columbia’s secondary schools.

It says North Island Secondary is this year’s fourth fastest-improving school, despite 25 per cent of its students having special needs.

It’s among a total of 22 schools that have shown improvement in the annual report.

“Parents should use this Report Card every year to see how their child’s school is doing, and if necessary, ask the principal how he or she plans to turn things around,” said Peter Cowley, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.

This year’s report ranks 252 public and independent secondary schools based on six academic indicators using student results from annual provincewide exams, grade-to-grade transition rates and graduation rates.

Of the top 50 high schools across the province, 29 are independent and 21 are public.

