B.C. is recording a record high 139 new COVID-19 cases today, including two new cases on Vancouver Island.

In the daily briefing, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are 1,412 active cases across the province, with a total of 3,109 people in isolation.

Currently, 42 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 of whom are in intensive care.

As today marked the start of school for thousands of kids across the province, Dr. Henry said it’s an exciting and anxious time for many.

“Over the past few weeks, education leaders, teachers and public health experts have created new rules for schools to reduce the risk for transmission of COVID-19 and importantly, allow everyone to get back to in-class learning.”

She said this is the balance that will keep our communities healthy and resilient.

“What we do today makes a difference tomorrow and in the weeks ahead. By choosing to wash our hands regularly, keep our social interactions small and with those we know, and always staying home when ill, will ensure we remain strong in B.C.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix also stressed we must keep group sizes small. He says we need to socialize in groups of no more than six people.