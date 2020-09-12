The RCMP says it has a Powell River suspected sex offender in custody.

They were asking for the public’s help finding Kasimir Tora Tyabji Sandana.

The 32-year-old Powell River man is the son of former B.C. MLA Judi Tyabji and had warrants out for his arrest, for charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

They say Tyabji was located, although they are not releasing the circumstances of his apprehension.