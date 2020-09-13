The BC SPCA is asking for donations to help with vet bills, after two incidents of kittens falling from balconies.

Both Jersey and Toast are currently in care under two of its locations.

“After falling off a fourth-floor balcony, little Jersey was brought to a veterinarian shortly afterwards by his family when it was discovered he couldn’t stand on his front legs,” the BC SPCA says.

“The three-month-old kitten was then surrendered to the Victoria BC SPCA when his family couldn’t afford the cost for the required emergency surgery.”

Jersey needed emergency hospitalization and pain management as he awaited surgery for his fractured elbow, which ended up costing $2,000.

“During surgery, his front right leg was amputated, and he was bandage wrapped. Once sutures are removed and he is fully healed, he will also need to be neutered before he is ready for adoption.”

The SPCA says Jersey is doing well in foster care, “where his movement is being monitored and he is learning to walk as a tripod rather than a four-legged kitty.”

Staff at the Victoria branch say, despite his traumatic fall, he’s been “such a trooper and so affectionate.”

Fortunately, there was also some good news for four-month-old Toast.

The SPCA says he was recently surrendered to the Vancouver Branch after falling five storeys from the window of his owner’s home.

“He required a femoral head and neck excision to relieve his pain and help restore acceptable function in the limb, a procedure which exceeded $3,000.”

Despite being in incredible pain, his foster mom says he has a “great personality” and “purrs non-stop.”

Once Toast is fully recovered, the SPCA adds that he’ll be ready for his “fur-ever home.”

To help out Jersey and Toast, or any other animals in need, click here.