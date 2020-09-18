The RCMP is investigating a violent swarming incident at the Willow Point Sportsplex skate park in Campbell River.

Cst. Maury Tyre says a video taken at the park and posted to social media, clearly shows several kids “ganging up to beat up one person.”

He says what happened in the video appears to be criminal in nature.

“If anyone, young or old, thinks that a swarming kind of behaviour is acceptable, then it’s truly time to re-assess the functionality of their moral compass,” Tyre says.

“I cannot stress to guardians enough, talk to the youth in your care (your kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, foster kids) and explain to them their legal jeopardy in regards to ganging up on someone, especially if they get injured.”

Tyre says the local detachment usually deals with violent offences, property offences, bylaw and disturbance files.

“It’s no secret that a lot of these are associated to issues with illicit drugs and liquor.”

However, it appears to Tyre that recent disturbing events, like the skate park attack, are “violence for violence sake.”

While it’s not clear to him whether these events have been linked to the stresses of extended lockdown, he adds they seem to be mostly happening within the younger population.