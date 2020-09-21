You will be able to hit the slopes of Mount Washington this winter.

The Alpine Ski and Snow resort announced that it will be reopening starting December 4th.

General Manager of the resort, Dean Prentice says now more than ever, we need to be able to get out of the house and enjoy the fresh air and powdered snow.

“This year it’s safe to say “special” could be expanded to include therapeutic. In a sense, we need this ski season for our emotional and physical wellbeing as much as for enjoyment. We believe recreation is one of the essential food groups – now more than ever.”

He adds that because this is a year like no other, staff and guests are encouraged to follow specific health and safety guidelines, including wearing masks.

“In addition to following all CDC and local regulations, Mt. Washington will require the use of face coverings, will implement necessary changes to allow for physical distancing, and we will closely monitor employee health in accordance with BC Provincial Health and WorkSafe policies including requiring employees to stay home if they are sick.”

“Face coverings will be required to access the mountain, including in lift lines and while loading, unloading and riding on chairlifts. Face coverings will be required in every part of our operation including in the base area, inside all buildings, and during all ski and snowboard lessons,” explained Prentice.

The resort says it might have to limit the number of people on the mountain as well but will give season Pass Holders access any day the resort is open without reservations or other exceptional requirements.

If it does have to limit customers, it says it will do that by reducing the number of tickets available to buy and anyone who buys a Season Pass for the 2020-2021 season can choose to defer it to next year or use it this year.

Lift loading lines will also look a little different with each lift having a specific physical distancing setup.l And if you need a rental to hit the slopes, Prentice says everything will be done online to limit the number of in-person interactions.

He adds that no matter what, Mount Washington is ready for the winter season, which kicks off December 4th.

“As always with our coastal climate, this depends on the weather, but our snowmaking system is ready to blow, and we hope for cold temperatures as well as Mother Nature’s support for an on-time opening.”

To learn more about what your winter season will look like up on Mount Washington, visit the resort’s website.