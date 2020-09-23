Crime scene tape across the trails at the Campbell River (Photo supplied by: Campbell River RCMP)

The RCMP is investigating after a man was intentionally set on fire and nearly burned alive while sleeping in the trails near the Campbell River.

At 7:30am yesterday, fishermen found a man in The Brick parking lot suffering from severe burns to his back.

The 20-year-old Campbell River man had managed to remove his burning clothes and made his way to the parking lot for help.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of the very serious, but non-life-threatening burns.

Constable Maury Tyre says the Major Crimes Unit, General Duty Units, Police Dog Services and Forensic Identification Services believe the man was deliberately set on fire on the island underneath the Highway 19 bridge.

“Setting someone on fire is truly an egregious offence,” Tyre says. “Nobody, no matter what their situation in life deserves to be treated in such a horrendous manner.”

Tyre says police intend to find who’s responsible, and he’s now wishing “this young man a speedy recovery.”

The investigation is in its early stages and police are looking to speak to anyone who may have been a witness to, or have information regarding this serious incident.

If you have any information, get in touch with the Campbell River RCMP at (250) 286-6221 and reference File 2020-12211.