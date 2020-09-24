John Wesley Edwards was last seen in Courtenay on March 20th. (Supplied by the Comox Valley RCMP)

A grim milestone in the search for a Vancouver Island man.

It’s been six months since John Wesley Edwards (or “Wes”) went missing from the Comox Valley.

Comox Valley RCMP is still looking for Edwards, who was last seen in Courtenay on March 20th.

Edwards is 45 years old with blonde/grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5’9” tall and weighs roughly 145 pounds.

He has never gone such a long period of time without contacting friends or family.

“We are looking for any piece of information, no matter how small it might seem, that will help us locate Wes” said Cpl. Matt Holst, Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit. “We are confident that someone will be able to offer information which will assist us in putting together the pieces of this puzzle” he added.

If you see John Wesley Edwards (“Wes”), or know where he is, you’re asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.