The RCMP is hoping to find 15-year-old Kali Pohlman.

She was last seen at 9:00pm yesterday, September 24th, walking away from her Campbell River home in the 200 block of Evergreen Road.

Pohlman is described as caucasian with dirty blonde/brown hair and stands at around 5’5” tall with a slender build.

She was wearing a white hoodie, black jeans and Nike sneakers.

“Kali’s family is concerned for her well being and wants to see her home soon,” says Cst. Maury Tyre. “She may demonstrate a lack of safety sense and everyone is very concerned for her well-being.”

If you have any information regarding Pohlman’s whereabouts, get in touch with the Campbell River RCMP at (250) 286-6221.