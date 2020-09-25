Time to say goodbye to Port Hardy’s top cop.

In a letter to the North Island Gazette, Corporal Chris Voller says his last anticipated day of work will be October 29th.

“After having not taken much in the way of vacation over the past four years I have been advised by my district that I need to take it prior to my post coming to term,” Voller says.

“I am due out in January, but in order to meet my leave requirements will be off as of October 30th and not anticipated to return to duties here. I have not yet been advised where my next posting will be.”

Voller says Sgt. Andrew Phillps is set to take the rank of Staff Sergeant for the Port Hardy and Port Alice detachments.

“I want to pause, reflect, and give thanks for my experiences and time given here. The North Island is a beautiful geographical location, with some amazing communities across it,” Voller adds.