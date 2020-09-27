-with files from Mike Patterson

If you love Nanaimo bars and enjoy drinking cream flavoured whiskey, you may be pleased to learn Vancouver Island’s world-famous confection now comes in a bottle.

Nanaimo Bar Cream is being bottled by the award-winning Forty Creek Whisky distillery– which it calls a tribute to the sweet and iconic West Coast treat that kids and adults love.

Forty Creek says it’s a permanent addition to its award-winning Cream liqueur, which has won seven gold medals and six “Flavoured Whisky of the Year” titles.

The distillery’s Master Blender, Bill Ashburn believes fans of their whiskey-cream will “fall in love with the combination of Nanaimo bar flavour and our Cream Liqueur taste.”

According to Ashburn, it has been one of their top priorities to expand their Cream spirit lineup, “so it’s a happy and much-anticipated milestone to release the Nanaimo bar inspired cream liqueur,”

Ashburn says they wanted to “offer aficionados an exciting new taste, blended with a familiar favourite.”

Nanaimo Bar Cream is now available in BC, Alberta and Ontario and in October it will be available all across Canada.