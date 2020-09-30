The Tla’amin Nation is extending its local state of emergency to October 6th as it tries to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

As part of the order, access to the nation north of Powell River will be restricted to Tla’amin residents, approved volunteers and contractors.

The staffed checkpoint at Sliammon Road is still in effect, and the Nation will remain under a nightly curfew from 9:00pm to 6:00am.

As well, patrols will continue to, the Nation says, “safeguard the community.”

The nation north of Powell River has 36 positive cases, but hasn’t had any new ones since Sept. 25th.

“While we continue to seek official updated case information from local health authorities, the Tla’amin Nation must continue to protect our small, close-knit community by extending the Local State of Emergency Order”, Hegus Clint Williams said.

“We are on the path to recovery, and we must ensure that pathway remains clear of any obstacles to our membership. We greatly appreciate everyone’s continued support and patience as we continue our fight against COVID-19.”

Those contacted by health officials must abide by the mandatory self-isolation protocols and timelines.

Members continue to recover and receive clearance letters from Vancouver Coastal Health.

Tla’amin members with questions or requiring help with grocery essentials can call 604-578-0447.

COVID-19 Testing is available by appointment at Tla’amin Health. For more information on testing, can call 604-483-3009.