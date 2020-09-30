A provincial all-candidates meeting is coming to the Regional District of Mount Waddington on October 14th.

While some details are still being worked out, it will be live, online, and moderated starting at 7:00 pm.

If you are unable to watch, it will be recorded as well.

Questions for candidates can be sent to either the Port McNeill or Port Hardy Chambers of Commerce.

Local election information and links will be available on the Port McNeill Chamber Website in the coming days.