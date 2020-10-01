Virtual North Island All-Candidates meeting set for Oct. 14
Vote stock image (supplied by Pixabay)
Mark Oct. 14th on your calendar.
It’s when the North Island All-Candidates meeting is happening for the Mount Waddington region.
Candidates (and potential candidates) have confirmed their attendance for the 7:00pm meeting.
People from Alert Bay, Sointula, Woss, Port Alice, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour and all points in between are welcome to send in questions to ed@portmcneillchamber.com.
Of note:
- The event will be a live, online, moderated event.
- Its format details will be released in the coming days.
- It will be recorded for those unable to make it due to conflicting work schedules or obligations – we support equal access to information.
- Questions can be sent to the Chamber of Commerce
- Local election information and links will be available on the Port McNeill Chamber website in the coming days.
The B.C. Provincial election is taking place on Oct. 24th.