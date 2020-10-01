Mark Oct. 14th on your calendar.

It’s when the North Island All-Candidates meeting is happening for the Mount Waddington region.

Candidates (and potential candidates) have confirmed their attendance for the 7:00pm meeting.

People from Alert Bay, Sointula, Woss, Port Alice, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour and all points in between are welcome to send in questions to ed@portmcneillchamber.com.

Of note:

The event will be a live, online, moderated event.

Its format details will be released in the coming days.

It will be recorded for those unable to make it due to conflicting work schedules or obligations – we support equal access to information.

Questions can be sent to the Chamber of Commerce

Local election information and links will be available on the Port McNeill Chamber website in the coming days.

The B.C. Provincial election is taking place on Oct. 24th.