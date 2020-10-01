Mark Oct. 14th on your calendar.

It’s when the North Island All-Candidates meeting is happening for the Mount Waddington region.

Candidates (and potential candidates) have confirmed their attendance for the 7:00pm meeting. 

People from Alert Bay, Sointula, Woss, Port Alice, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour and all points in between are welcome to send in questions to ed@portmcneillchamber.com. 

Of note:

  • The event will be a live, online, moderated event.
  • Its format details will be released in the coming days.
  • It will be recorded for those unable to make it due to conflicting work schedules or obligations – we support equal access to information.
  • Questions can be sent to the Chamber of Commerce
  • Local election information and links will be available on the Port McNeill Chamber website in the coming days.

 The B.C. Provincial election is taking place on Oct. 24th.