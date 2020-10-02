We’re not out of the woods yet.

That’s what Hegus Clint Williams of the Tla’amin Nation is saying about the nation’s COVID-19 outbreak.

The Nation north of Powell River is reporting 37 total COVID-19 positive cases since Sept. 7th.

Meanwhile, the Tla’amin Nation Legislature will continue the local State of Emergency Order until Oct. 6th.

The nation says it has not received enough information from Vancouver Coastal Health and the First Nations Health Authority in order to feel confident lifting the order early.

However, Tla’amin legislators have carefully considered the mental health and well-being of our residents and have decided to lift the nightly curfew from 9:00pm to 6:00am effective immediately.

At this time, access to Tla’amin Nation remains restricted to Tla’amin Nation members only.

Any volunteers or contractors entering the Nation must be approved by the Tla’amin Nation.

The checkpoint at Sliammon Road will remain staffed through the weekend and barricades currently restricting access to other roadways in the community will remain in place.

As of Monday, the checkpoint will be opened up and regular community patrols will continue.

While the curfew is now lifted, members are reminded that gatherings of any size can expose you to COVID-19.

In order to keep yourselves, your families and your friends safe, please refrain from hosting or attending any gatherings or parties.

Supports available to Tla’amin Nation residents

Those requiring harm reduction services and supplies can call 604-223-4430 for confidential help.

Tla’amin members with questions or requiring help with grocery essentials can call 604-578-0447.

COVID-19 Testing is available by appointment at Tla’amin Health. Those contacted by health officials must abide by the mandatory self-isolation protocols and timelines.

For more information on testing, call 604-483-3009.

“As our case curve begins to flatten, Tla’amin Nation is taking a very cautious approach to reopening our community”, said Hegus Clint Williams.

“We thank everyone for staying the course as we hold on just a little longer, we are not out of the woods yet.”