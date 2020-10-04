The BC SPCA is hoping British Columbians can help save animals that were seized from a Princeton property.

Members with the organization rescued 46 puppies, 21 adult dogs, 27 horses and three cats from a substandard breeder back on September 23rd, but the medical bills are piling up quickly.

Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA says many of the dogs are suffering from an infectious disease.

“Unfortunately, most of the puppies who came into our care were suffering from the canine parvovirus, a highly contagious viral illness that affects dogs, particularly puppies between six weeks and six months old,” says Moriarty.

She says 33 of the seized puppies and one adult dog have received emergency treatment for parvovirus enteritis and, sadly, eight puppies have died despite treatment. Nineteen puppies and one adult dog are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment, while six are stabilized and recovering in shelters.

“This is such a heart-breaking situation, particularly because parvo is a preventable disease. These puppies would not be suffering and fighting for their lives had they received proper vaccinations and medical treatment in their owner’s care,” added Moriarty.

Moriarty says the medical costs for the rescued animals are already in the thousands of dollars per day and will likely exceed $100,000. She is asking British Columbians to help if they are able to.

“Anyone who has had a puppy infected with the parvovirus knows how expensive the on-going emergency treatment is and we are dealing with dozens of parvo puppies in addition to the medical and care costs for all of the other puppies, dogs, horses and cats seized from the property. These animals have been through so much and we want to give them every chance to survive and have a safe and wonderful life.”

If you want to learn more, or can help the BC SPCA with any of the medical costs, visit spca.bc.ca/help-now.