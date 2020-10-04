This month the RCMP is reminding motorists of a few things they can do to arrive safely at their destinations.

Officer in Charge of BC RCMP Traffic Services, Superintendent Holly Turton says the goal of these road tips is to minimize collisions, injuries and fatalities on our roadways.

She also says you might notice more police cars than usual out on the highways.

“Motorists can expect to see an increased police presence on our highways throughout the province during this enhanced enforcement campaign and may experience short delays. Police are asking motorists to drive safely, and obey the directions of Officers at any check-stop.”

The first of the reminders include replacing windshield wipers to improve visibility and clean your vehicle’s windows inside and out, before hitting the road.

Another important tip is to make sure you have enough tread on your tires, or that you have winter tread (including M&S tires) on the areas that require them.

The RCMP says you should also have your headlights moved to the ON position, to make sure that your tail lights come on as well.

Other safety tips include not using cruise control on wet/snowy/slippery roads and slow down any time your visibility is limited.