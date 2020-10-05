This Thursday, anyone living in Coal Harbour will notice that their water will not be running.

From 9:00 am – 5:00 pm crews will be rerouting water and sewer lines as part of the culvert replacement project at Stephen’s Creek.

Operations Manager for the Regional District of Mount Waddington, Patrick Donaghy says there are a couple of things you can do to prepare for the shut-off.

“I would say if you have any laundry or dishwashing it’s best to try and get that done leading up to it. Try and minimize your need for water over the course of the day.”

“Obviously some people need water for drinking, and what we would advise is if they have any pitchers or jugs that they perhaps fill that up in advance and keep them in thier fridge so that if they want to have drinking water that they have that available,” explains Donaghy.

He adds that although the temporary water shut off is an inconvenience for many, most of the work on the project won’t take place until next year.

“I think of the work is going to be happening in 2021 but they have to set up the temporary access around the worksite and because the water and sewer go through that they’re going to cut off the access to that for the day and then it will be reconnected.”

If you have any questions, call the Regional District of Mount Waddington at 250-956-3301 or by email at info@rdmw.bc.ca.