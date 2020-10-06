We now know exactly who’s running where during the upcoming B.C. provincial election.

The final list shows 332 candidates vying for seats across the province.

Of those, 308 are representing 10 registered political parties, while 24 candidates are running as independents.

Both the BC Liberals and NDP have 87 candidates each.

The BC Greens have 74 candidates while the Libertarians have 25 and the Conservatives have 19.

We’ll see a new MLA in the North Island riding, after the NDP’s Claire Trevena announced that she wouldn’t be seeking re-election.

Local ridings include:

North Island

Michelle Babchuk – BC NDP

Norm Facey – BC Liberal Party

Alexandra Morton – BC Green Party

John Twigg – Conservative

Courtenay Comox

Gillian Anderson – BC Green Party.

Brennan Day – BC Liberal Party

Ronna-Rae Leonard – BC NDP

The full list of candidates in every riding is available here.