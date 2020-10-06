Elections BC releases final list of MLA candidates
We now know exactly who’s running where during the upcoming B.C. provincial election.
The final list shows 332 candidates vying for seats across the province.
Of those, 308 are representing 10 registered political parties, while 24 candidates are running as independents.
Both the BC Liberals and NDP have 87 candidates each.
The BC Greens have 74 candidates while the Libertarians have 25 and the Conservatives have 19.
We’ll see a new MLA in the North Island riding, after the NDP’s Claire Trevena announced that she wouldn’t be seeking re-election.
Local ridings include:
North Island
- Michelle Babchuk – BC NDP
- Norm Facey – BC Liberal Party
- Alexandra Morton – BC Green Party
- John Twigg – Conservative
Courtenay Comox
- Gillian Anderson – BC Green Party.
- Brennan Day – BC Liberal Party
- Ronna-Rae Leonard – BC NDP
The full list of candidates in every riding is available here.