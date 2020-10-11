RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)

– story by Kyle Christensen

BC’s distracted driving law has a new wrinkle.

The BC Supreme Court has upheld a decision stating that wearing earbuds in both ears while driving is considered distracted driving.

The decision comes from a failed appeal from a Surrey driver who was caught wearing in-ear headphones back in 2018.

BC’s top court found him guilty of distracted driving.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, drivers are allowed to wear headphones in only one ear.

A distracted driving ticket costs $368 dollars and four penalty points on your driving record.