It’s crunch time for the North Island candidates, with the B.C. provincial election less than two weeks away.

They’re taking part in the first of back-to-back, all-candidates forums tonight, starting at 7:00pm at the Tidemark Theatre.

It’s presented by the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board and hosted by the Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce.

It’ll feature all four candidates including the NDP’s Michele Babchuk, the Liberals’ Norm Facey, the Greens’ Alexandra Morton, and the Conservatives’ John Twigg.

Because of COVID-19, no one will be in the theatre seats during the debate, and the event is being live streamed, instead, on the Tidemark Theatre website.

If you can’t catch tonight’s debate, you can tune in to watch a recording at 12:00pm tomorrow (Oct. 14th) at the following online locations:

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce’s Youtube Channel

The Tidemark Theatre’s Youtube Channel, and

Shaw Spotlight Channel Four

Questions may be submitted to executivedirector@campbellriverchamber.ca until 2:00pm today.

The four candidates will be back at it again tomorrow night for a live, online all-candidates forum. also starting at 7:00pm.

That one is being hosted by the Port McNeill & District Chamber of Commerce.

Everyone from all communities and First Nations is welcome to submit questions, and all are welcome to attend online.

You can tune in live here.

If you’re unable to see it then, the meeting will be recorded and posted after the event here.

We’ll see a new person representing the North Island after the Oct. 24th election, because incumbent NDP MLA Claire Trevena isn’t running again.

Trevena had served as the North Island MLA since 2005.