B.C. added 549 positive COVID cases over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

But provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry did share some good news.

She says the percentage of British Columbians testing positive for the virus remains very low.

“Despite the thousands of people being tested – 39, 170 tests from October 10th to 12th, our positive rate remains at 1.39 percent and this is where we want to be,” Dr. Henry said.

She said we want to be “picking up those cases in the community” and making sure we are doing contact tracing on every single one.

B.C. now has 10,734 cases to date.

There were another 10 new cases reported in the Island Health region over the four days, bringing the island’s total to 235.

Sadly, there have been five new deaths for a total of 250 since the pandemic began.

There are 1,476 active cases. 77 people are hospitalized, 24 of whom are in ICU.

Numbers to date by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 3,892

Fraser Health – 5,595

Vancouver Island – 235

Interior Health – 582

Northern Health – 341

Outside Canada – 89