Students and staff at Campbell River’s Carihi Secondary have been cleared of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Island Health has confirmed that the period of quarantine/self-isolation has ended for the possible contacts of the person who tested positive.

In a letter sent out yesterday, SD72 says none of the known contacts went on to develop COVID-19, and no cases resulted from the possible exposure.

“We are pleased to share that this means there has been no transmission of COVID-19 within Carihi Secondary School,” SD72 says.

The district says it will keep working to maintain a safe environment for all students and staff.

SD72 originally sent out a letter to the school community on October 8th, announcing the September 28th exposure.

It was the second exposure confirmed by Island Health at a Vancouver Island school. The first happened at Alberni District Secondary on multiple days in mid-September.

“It’s a stark reminder of how important it is for everyone to stay vigilant,” says Mayor Andy Adams.

“We’re extremely fortunate that it didn’t spread the way it could have. I want to send a big thank you and kudos to Superintendent Jeremy Morrow, and all of the teachers and the protocols that they have put in place with the assistance of parents, families and friends to keep that under control.”