BC Transit is offering voters free transportation on provincial election day.

Communications manager Jonathon Dyck said BC Transit is partnering with local governments throughout the province on this promotion.

“This is something that they’ve been supportive of (local governments) and something that they want to provide and that we partner with them to provide,” said Dyck. “(It’s) a way for people to get to voting stations on election day and around their community,” said Dyck.

The polling stations are open from 8 am to 8 pm on October 24.

Dyck said free transit was provided for the 2017 provincial election, the municipal election in 2018, and the federal election last year.

He encourages anyone interested in the free service to visit the BC Transit website for the most current information about the various routes.