A new Stats Can survey shows just how much the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our spending habits.

It found that more time at home has led to increased online spending, use of social media and messaging services, and online streaming.

The survey was held from Sept. 14th to 20th.

Digital technology is a hot item. More than four out of 10 people surveyed said they had spent more online on things like computers, laptops and tablets, since the onset of the pandemic.

This was also the case for smartphones (40 percent) and online video streaming services (42 percent).

These results are also reflected in recent retail sales figures, which show that retail e-commerce sales were up by almost two-thirds year over year in July.

To maximize the use of this technology, one-third of those polled also spent more on their home and mobile Internet connections.

As the pandemic put various restrictions on travel and movement, the vast majority of respondents (96 percent) said they spent less or none at all on short-term rentals, and domestic or international travel.