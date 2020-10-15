Advance polls for the upcoming B.C. provincial election are now open.

Elections BC has launched a full week of advance polling days, with North Island residents now able to cast their ballots until October 21st, and then again on Election Day, October 24th.

North Island advance polling stations, open 8:00 am to 8:00 pm:

Campbell River Common – 1444 Ironwood St., Campbell River

Open: Thu-Wed, Oct. 15th to 21st

North Island Gerry Morgan Memorial Centre – 350 Muchalat Dr., Gold River

Open: Mon-Tue, Oct. 19th to 20th

North Island Port Hardy Civic Centre – 7450 Columbia St., Port Hardy

Open: Fri. Oct. 16th, Sat. Oct. 17th, Mon. Oct. 19th

North Island Port McNeill Comm Hall – 1473 Broughton Blvd., Port McNeill

Open: Mon-Wed, Oct. 19th to 21st

You can find more information about your specific area here.

You don’t need a special reason to vote at advance voting stations, and Elections BC says COVID-19 safety protocols are in place at all locations.

In addition to bringing a valid ID with a name and home address and the Where to Vote card mailed to each registered voter, you may want to bring your own pencil to mark the ballot, and are also encouraged to wear a mask at the polling station.

You do not need to bring the Where to Vote card, but having it with you will speed things up.

If you would rather vote-by-mail, Elections BC is encouraging you to request a vote-by-mail package before October 17th. You can do so by calling 1-800-661-8683, or by visiting the Elections BC website.

As of yesterday evening, 7,766 North Island residents signed up for a vote-by-mail package.

– with files from Mike Patterson