Students interested in entering the healthcare field will soon have more access to education, as North Island College offers a new program on evenings and weekends.

The Health Care Assistant program, set to launch on October 31st at the college’s campus at the former St. Joseph’s Hospital, will prepare students to work as frontline care providers.

The evening/weekend option is being offered in addition to NIC’s other fall Health Care Assistant offerings in Campbell River, the Comox Valley and Port Alberni.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this evening and weekend program for students who may want to get into the field, but who have other commitments to juggle,” says Kathleen Haggith, dean, health and human services.

The college has offered this option several times in the past, which Haggith says has proved very popular with students.

The program is also accessible to more students throughout the region, thanks to the move to blended delivery.

“Students will take their theory and classroom learning online and then come to NIC at St. Joe’s for their work in the simulation labs,” Haggith adds.

