Our province is now into the grip of the second wave of COVID-19. That word comes from B.C.’s chief health officer, Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“One can say, that we are in our second wave, here, of our COVID-19 storm in B.C. but we have control of what that wave looks like and we have shown that we can do that. There continues to be COVID-19 transmission in many parts of our province, and we know that this is expected,” she said.

“This virus has not gone away and it has now shown us that it is now quite able to hide and spread in our communities around the province.”

There were 499 new cases of the coronavirus reported from Saturday through Monday, including 174 on Monday alone. That’s four consecutive days where the numbers have surpassed 150 a day. More than 1,600 cases are now active in our province, with 4,000 people are also being monitored after coming into close contact with a virus carrier. But Doctor Henry says we’re still doing better than many other provinces, with no exponential growth in new diagnoses.